Bhimavaram: SRKR Engg College to conduct training prog on Big Data Analytics

Bhimavaram: The Computers Science department of SRKR Engineering College here is organising a short-term training programme in Big Data Analytics for the faculty of the engineering colleges across the country from December 23 to 28, said principal of the college Dr M Jagapati Raju.

A poster was released for the training programme by college secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju and CEO SRK Nishant Varma and the principal on the college premises on Monday. Computer Science Department head Dr V Chandrasekhar said that All India Council for Technical Education is sponsoring the short-term training programme which would help greatly to the young assistant professors, and researchers to study the latest technology and also to improve their skills.

Associate Professor NK Kameswara Rao would be coordinator to the training programme. Renowned resource persons from various NITs and IITs and professions from software sector would attend the programme.