Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College faculty awarded PhD

Bhimavaram: Mantena Srihari Varma, Asst Professor of Computer Science Engineering at SRKR Engineering College has been awarded PhD from Acharya Nagarjuna University, informed college principal Dr M Jagapati Raju.

Dr Srihari Varma said he worked under the guidance of Prof Dr CVPR Prasad on the thesis "Efficient Mining Framework to Analyse and Secure Outsourced Transactional Databases."

College secretary and correspondent SagiVithal Ranga Raju, Director and former Indian Ambassador K Jeeva Sagar, college CEO SRK Nisant Varma congratulated Dr Varma on obtaining doctorate.