TGPSC likely to handover Group 3 appointment orders to candidates today

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has made a significant announcement regarding the long-awaited recruitment for Group 3 posts. After a hiatus of over two years, the appointment orders for the selected candidates are set to be issued. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will present the appointment letters to the successful candidates today (January 16) at 4 PM during a ceremony at Shilpakala Vedika in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

This recruitment drive encompasses a total of 1,388 Group 3 positions. The written examinations took place on November 17 and 18, 2024, attracting approximately 267,000 candidates from across the state. Following nearly a year of anticipation, the results were finally announced, with the general ranking list unveiled on March 14. The merit list has recently been published after a thorough document verification process, which took place from November 10 to 26 of last year at the Telugu University in Nampally.

The TGPSC has concluded the verification process and issued the final merit list, marking an important step in filling these key positions within the state.