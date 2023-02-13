Bhumana Karunakar Reddy launches campaign in support of graduates MLC candidate

Tirupati: With only a month left for the MLC elections in the state, the campaign is picking up in the pilgrim city. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy launched his campaign in support of his graduates' constituency candidate P Syamprasad Reddy in the city on Sunday. Bhumana along with his party leaders and followers went door-to-door in Thimminaidupalem area seeking the people to elect party candidate Syamprasad to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to function with renewed vigour for the welfare of all sections of people and development of the state in all fronts. Stating that no state is implementing so many welfare schemes covering all sections of poor like Andhra Pradesh, the MLA stressed on the people to elect the YSRCP candidate in the graduates election with a huge margin to give a fitting reply to the opposition, who have no agenda but only blindly opposing and obstructing the government from doing good to the people. Meanwhile CITU senior leader K Murali along with CPM and its allied organisation leaders began the campaign in the pilgrim city in support of PDF candidates Meegada Venkateswar Reddy (Graduates' constituency) and Babu Reddy (Teachers' constituency).

Addressing a meeting, Murali called upon the CPM and its frontal organisations DYFI, SFI, AIDWA and other outfits activists to strive hard for the victory of the PDF candidates to teach a fitting lesson to the ruling party leaders, who resorted to all means including misuse of power and luring voters in various methods to see their party candidates win in the election.

Saying that no graduate, who is keen on safeguarding state interests, will not vote to YSRCP candidates, he said the ruling party which is sailing with the communal BJP that betrayed the Andhra Pradesh by throwing the promises it made at the time of bifurcation to winds, has no moral right to seek votes in the election. The YSRCP, which used all tactics to sweep in the Panchayat and local bodies elections, was now trying its best to win the MLC election by hook or crook, he said. Leaders SS Naidu, Muthyala Reddy (UTF) D Janardhan (AP Rythu Sangham), G Balasubramanyam (CITU), Sailakshmi (AIDWA), Madhav SFI) and SJayachandra (DYFI) also spoke.