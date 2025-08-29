Bhumana refutes TTD chairman’s allegations against him

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy refuted the allegations made by TTD chairman BR Naidu against him. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Karunakar, who is also ex TTD Chairman, said that instead of answering to his allegations, TTD chairman BR Naidu resorted to personal attack on him, which is not desirable in public life. ‘Such attacks on my personal life and character will in no way help chairman Naidu to cover his misdeeds,’ Reddy said, adding that even Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself was fed up with the TTD Chairman and curtailed his powers. Terming BR Naidu’s tenure as the TTD chairman will remain as a black chapter in TTD history, Karunakar alleged that BR Naidu is becoming more and more controversial in his functioning.

He alleged that the TTD chairman, through his aide Ramachandra in JEO office, is arranging darshans through backdoor means to thousands of devotees. He dared BR Naidu to initiate CBI inquiry against his allegations against himself and stop abusing daily. He went further, alleging that a case was registered against Ravindranath, son of BR Naidu, for selling open space worth Rs 1,000 crore in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Bhumana added that complaints were also received by Hydra for spending Rs 200 crore in the name of Jubilee Hills society near Manchirevula area. He said many cases, including money laundering and forcible vacation of a person from a site opposite to TV5 office in Hyderabad, were also pending against Ravindranath.

Karunakar Reddy pointed out that a person involved in several corruption cases has no moral right to attack him (Bhumana). He demanded to take back land allotment to tourism department near Alipiri and provide them another site near airport.