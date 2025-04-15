Live
Bhumi puja conducted for Ambedkar’s statue installation
Nandyal: Minister NMD Farooq emphasised Dr BR Ambedkar’s unparalleled contributions to India, recognizing him as the chief architect of the Constitution.
On Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary, Minister Farooq, district Collector G Raja Kumari, and Dalit organisation leaders paid floral tributes at his statue under Bommalasatram Bridge in Nandyal on Monday.
Minister Farooq praised Ambedkar’s invaluable service to the nation, highlighting him as a social reformer and champion of Dalit rights, in addition to his constitutional role. He described Ambedkar as a visionary who shaped post-independence India, noting his extensive study of global governance systems to create India’s robust Constitution. The Minister stressed the importance of adhering to Ambedkar’s ideals for national and state progress.
Farooq acknowledged Ambedkar’s dedication to social justice and empowerment, particularly for marginalized communities, and his crucial role in securing representation for backward classes in legislative bodies.
Following the tributes, a foundation stone was laid for a bronze statue of Dr Ambedkar at the Municipal Office premises. A plantation program was also held in front of the office as part of the celebrations.