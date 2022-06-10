Bhumi puja performed for setting up of centralised kitchen

Kakinada(Kakinada District): Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has performed bhumi puja for setting up centralised kitchen at SEZ area in Perumallapuram, Kakinada on Thursday.

The Aurobindo Pharma Foundation has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF).

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Managing Director & Vice-Chairman K Nithyananda Reddy said that Aurobindo Pharma Foundation is extremely honoured to take our collaboration with HKMCF further and organise this bhumi puja on Thursday. This is a prominent CSR project for us, since the establishment of this kitchen will benefit around 5,000 children studying in 40 government schools. By maintaining high standard of nutrition and hygiene, this kitchen will ensure the health of these students, thereby, reducing the rate of dropouts in schools.

Nithyananda Reddy said that this project will become a pride for many happy parents, as they can send their children to school without worrying about the children being starved. Children will be assured of nutritious and hygienic meals, which will go a long way in keeping them healthy, he added.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Director P Sarath Chandra Reddy said that this kitchen will be equipped to run solely on solar energy, the first of its kind out of many kitchens previously built by HKMCF in India.

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation has previously collaborated with HKMCF to construct 3 centralised kitchens in Narsingi at Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, which are running successfully and have produced around 9.50 crore meals till date.

To meet the genuine needs of supporting the nutritional and health needs of rural children in 38 villages of U Kothapalli and Thondangi mandals with about 40 government schools, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation has partnered with HKMCF to implement this CSR project.

Regional President of HKM Charitable foundation Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation Kakinada President Koyya Murali, Tuni Market Committee Chairman Kare Sudha Srinivas, U Kottapalli MPP Yadala Uma Revathi Rajababu, Sarpanch Perumallapuram participated in the programme.