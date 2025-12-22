Bhuvaneswari inaugurates mega health camp

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing Trustee of the NTR Memorial Trust, stated that the organisation has been dedicated to serving the poor in the Telugu states for nearly three decades. On Sunday, she inaugurated a massive free medical camp at the Youth Centre in Rampachodavaram of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. This initiative was organised by the NTR Memorial Trust in collaboration with GSL and GSR Hospitals.

Earlier, Bhuvaneswari offered prayers at the Gadi Bapanamma temple in Sitapalli. She was greeted with a traditional Kommu dance performed by members of the local tribal community. She inaugurated the medical camp alongside local MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi and spent time interacting with patients and administering polio drops to children. During her address, she mentioned that the trust was established by Nara Chandrababu Naidu to reach out to those in distress. She noted that her work as a trustee focuses on healthcare, education, and women’s empowerment.

Bhuvaneswari explained the extensive reach of the trust, noting that it has conducted over 16,000 health camps and provided medical services to more than 22 lakh people across Telugu states. The trust has distributed medicines worth nearly Rs 23 crore and operated over two thousand mobile camps to reach remote areas. Beyond healthcare, the trust supports over two thousand orphans and has provided crores in scholarships to students. Their blood banks in major cities have collected five lakh units of blood, benefiting over nine lakh recipients.

MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi expressed her gratitude for the camp, pointing out that the agency area suffers from a high prevalence of sickle cell disease which requires regular blood transfusions. She requested the establishment of a permanent blood bank in Rampachodavaram, to which Bhuvaneswari responded positively.

Former MLA Vanthala Rajeswari also spoke, praising the trust for its previous relief efforts during floods when they provided medicine, blankets, and essential groceries to the local residents.

The mega medical camp provided twelve types of specialised services including general medicine, cardiology, orthopaedics, oncology, and dental care. Specialists from GSR Neuro Hospital were also present to offer neurology and spine consultations. Additionally, a dedicated session on nutrition and hygiene was held to educate the public on managing diabetes and improving child growth. Large numbers of local residents attended the camp.