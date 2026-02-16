Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes February 16: Get Free Diamonds, Skins and Weapons Today

Hey Free Fire fam!! Here’s your simple and clear Garena redeem code update for today!

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes February 16 are finally here, and yes — you can grab Free Fire MAX free diamonds, free skins, and free weapons without spending money. These Free Fire MAX active codes today are time-limited and work on a first-come, first-served basis, so you need to redeem them fast. If a code shows an error, it may have expired or already been used.

These FF MAX latest redeem codes can unlock cool characters, gun skins, emotes, bundles, and other Garena Free Fire MAX rewards that make your gameplay look more stylish and powerful.

Here’s the Free Fire MAX February codes list for today:

K9QP6K2MNL8V

V3QJ1M9KRP7V

D8MJ4Q6LVK2R

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

4N8M2XL9R1G3

FU1I5O3P7A9S

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

F7F9A3B2K6G8

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FA3S7D5F1G9H

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJI4GFE45TG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

FM6N1B8V3C4X

FT4E9Y5U1I3O

FF6YH3BFD7VT

FL2K6J4H8G5F

FR2D7G5T1Y8H

FFM1VSWCPXN9

QK82S2LX5Q27

P3LX6V9TM2QH

FFWCTKX2P5NQ

TX4SC2VUNPKF

RHTG9VOLTDWP

N7QK5L3MRP9J

J2QP8M1KVL6V

E9QH6K4LNP7V

S5PL7M2LRV8K

Q8M4K7L2VR9J

A6QK1L9MRP5V

Z4QP8M6KNR2J

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes:

1. Go to the official Rewards Redemption website.

2. Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK (guest accounts won’t work).

3. Copy any FF MAX redeem code today from the list.

4. Paste it into the box and press Confirm.

5. Rewards will arrive in your in-game mail within 24 hours

Keep checking daily for new Free Fire MAX active codes today and keep upgrading your battle style!