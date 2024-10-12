Live
Bhuvaneswari is the force behind CM’s success: Anitha
- Home Minister participates in Nari Shakti programme
- Says this event should be held every year during Dasara to teach people how to respect women
Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha praised Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a driving force behind his success in his efforts towards welfare of people.
Participating in Nari Shakti programme organised at Punnami Ghat by AP Tourism Department Corporation on Friday, the minister said Bhuvaneswari stands as an example in sharing the responsibility of her husband. She said Bhuvaneswari has been rendering services to people of various sections through NTR Trust.
Anitha said Nari Shakti programme should be conducted during every Dasara festival as the Shakthi Vijayotsavam will teach how to respect woman. Conveying Dasara greetings to all, the home minister said Goddess Kanaka Durga saved the people though Krishna river and Budamerudrain saw heavy floods.