Bhuvaneswari mingles with NTR school kids

Vijayawada : Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, spent a whole day mingling with schoolchildren of NTR Model School at Challapalli in Krishna district on Friday. The school is being run by NTR Trust and nearly 400 orphan and poor children are studying.

NTR Trust managing trustee Bhuvaneswari visited the school. After garlanding the statue of NTR, she mingled with children and staff. She preferred to spend more time with children and took her lunch along with the children. She advised the students to study hard to reach highest positions and to proudly say that they are students of NTR Model School.

The children who enjoyed the company of Bhuvaneswari vied with one another to take selfies and to chat with her.

NTR trust COO Gopi A and school staff were present.