Live
- Do not dare divert Dalit Bandhu assets says Dy CM Bhatti
- 16-year-old Cambodian girl tests positive for bird flu
- Centre to overhaul Waqf Act, check its powers & increase women representation
- Bengal school job case: Out on bail, TMC legislator summoned by ED on Monday
- Severe Pressures Of UPSC Preparation Highlighted By Tragic Suicide Of Aspirant In Delhi
- 7 Dead, 25 Injured In Bus Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway
- Pull down BRS office building, orders Minister Komatireddy
- 10-yr- old road accident victim gets a second life post life-saving surgery
- Mangaluru MLA calls for`300 crore relief package
- MUDA scam sparks political firestorm
Just In
Bhuvaneswari offers prayers at Srisailam temple
Highlights
Nara Bhuvaneswari, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s spouse, visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Saturday.
Nandyal : Nara Bhuvaneswari, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s spouse, visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Saturday. Temple Executive Officer D Peddiraju, priests and Veda Pundits received Bhuvaneshwari as per temple tradition at temple Maha Dwaram.
She participated in Swamivari Rudrabhisekam and in Kumkumarchana of Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. Later, priests amid Veda Ashirvachanam, presented Teertha Prasadam to her.
Prior to offering prayers to the presiding deities Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba, Bhuvaneshwari visited Sakshi Ganapathi temple where she offered prayers after having darshan.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS