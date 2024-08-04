Bhuvaneswari offers prayers at Srisailam temple

Nandyal : Nara Bhuvaneswari, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s spouse, visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Saturday. Temple Executive Officer D Peddiraju, priests and Veda Pundits received Bhuvaneshwari as per temple tradition at temple Maha Dwaram.

She participated in Swamivari Rudrabhisekam and in Kumkumarchana of Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. Later, priests amid Veda Ashirvachanam, presented Teertha Prasadam to her.

Prior to offering prayers to the presiding deities Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba, Bhuvaneshwari visited Sakshi Ganapathi temple where she offered prayers after having darshan.