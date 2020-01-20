Big Breaking: Cabinet approves High Power Committee recommendations on Decentralisation of Development

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy concluded at secretariat a while ago. The hour-long cabinet meeting has discussed the recommendations submitted by the High Power Committee on Amaravati, Decentralisation of development, farmers concerns, employees issues, insider trading, CRDA amendment. The cabinet reportedly approved all the recommendations of the Committee

Soon after the cabinet meeting, the Business Advisory Committee met in the assembly to chalk out the agenda to de discussed in the special assembly sessions to begin at 11 am in a short while. In addition to the decentralisation and CRDA amendment bills, the government will reportedly introduce the bill pertaining to the establishment of zones in the state.

On the other hand, the police had made stringent security arrangements in Amravati after the Telugu Desam Party called for the Chalo Assembly program. The general public was not allowed in the vicinity of the assembly while the TDP leaders and former ministers were placed under house arrest.

The cabinet had also approved the proposal to extend the tenancy limit for fifteen years to the farmers who gave up their lands for the capital city construction. It was also agreed to establish the Amaravati Metropolitan Development Authority in the place of CRDA and set up Pulivendula urban development authority in Kadapa