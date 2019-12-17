Big relief to IRS Jasti Krishna Kishore as the CAT stays his suspension

It is a well-known fact that the Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders to suspend AP IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore. Meanwhile, Krishna Kishore moved CAT, challenging the government's decision. The CAT suspended Kishore's suspension and ordered it to stay on till 24 this month. It has also issued notices to the central and state governments.

However, Krishna Kishore has been accused of misappropriating crores of funds while serving as the CEO of EDB. The government has received a report from the Department of Industries and Infrastructure on these allegations. After considering the reports, the government has directed the CID and ACB to file a case against Krishna Kishore. It also recommended that the trial be completed within six months. The government has instructed Krishna Kumar not to leave Amaravati until the investigation into the case is completed.

EDB Special Grade Deputy Collector Thulasirani complained on Krishna Kishore on Sunday night. CID officials registered a case under Section 188,403, 409 and 120B and sent the FIR to the court around 11 pm the same night.

Krishna Kishore was the CEO of AP Economic Development Council during the TDP government who has been appointed as the CEO of the Economic Development Council for a three-year term. Krishna Kishore is an IRS of 1990 batch. Before becoming an IRS, Krishna Kishore, a Chartered Accountant, worked for a company in Hyderabad.