Bihar voters give clear message to Prashant Kishor

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said that the people of Bihar have given a strong lesson to political strategist Prashant Kishor through the recent election results.

Speaking at a media conference on Monday, he remarked that the verdict clearly shows what politics truly means and where electoral strategists stand in the real political arena.

He stated that political analysts and survey experts cannot simply launch parties and aspire to become chief ministers, adding that Bihar’s voters delivered a decisive judgment. Varma opined that Prashant Kishor would have been better off continuing as a political strategist rather than entering active politics. Criticising the Congress party, the minister said it is facing the prospect of being wiped out across the country. He alleged that Congress relied heavily on religious politics and conspiracies during the Bihar elections, and the people responded with a firm lesson. He pointed out that even in Muslim-majority regions of Bihar, NDA candidates secured remarkable victories.

Expressing confidence about the political future, Srinivasa Varma said Narendra Modi at the Centre, Nitish Kumar in Bihar, and N. Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh will continue to win the trust of the people in the 2029 and 2034 elections as well.