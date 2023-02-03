Biophysics provides ample opportunities: Expert

Vijayawada (NTR District): Dr Rajkumar, research assistant in the University of Marburg, Germany, presented a comprehensive overview of the latest research trends, including advancements in the understanding of biological systems and the development of new technologies for studying these systems.

He was the guest lecturer on the topic 'Biophysics: Research trends, Job opportunities, and Global Education' organised by the Departments of Physics and Life Sciences of Maris Stella College here on Thursday, according to Head of Physics department Dr G Little Flower.

Dr Rajkumar, who is also guest scientist for Ph D training in University of Saarland, Germany, also highlighted various job opportunities available for professionals in the field, including roles in academia, industry and government.

In addition to discussing the practical aspects of the field, Dr Rajkumar emphasised the importance of global education in Bio-Physics. He explained how studying and working with experts from around the world can provide a diverse range of perspectives and approaches to problem-solving which can lead to more innovative and effective solutions.

Faculty members of Physics and Life Science departments and 120 students attended this lecture.