Birthday celebrations turn tragic as a man dies of fall in fish pond in Krishna district

Highlights

A tragic incident took place during the birthday celebrations of a young man in Pedavirivada of Krishna district where a young man named Krishna Babu working as a lab technician, died after falling into a fish pond under the influence of alcohol.

During the birthday celebration of Venkatanagu, a young man from Pedivirivada, his friends had a good time on a fish pond with his friends at midnight.

However, the victim fell into the pond in a drunken stupor and died. Krishna Babu's dead body was found in a fish pond. Police have registered a case under suspicious death.


