BJP alone will provide stable govt

Nellore: district unit has organised party’s 45th Formation Day on a grand scale in Nellore on Sunday. Leaders hoisted party flag at several places and took out rallies in the city.

Party district president Sipareddy Vamsidhar Reddy unfurled party flag at district office at Rammurthy Nagar, while senior leader and RTC Zonal Chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy hoisted the flag at Irugolamma temple at Mulapet in the city.

Party district president S Vamsidhar Reddy said that BJP is the only party that can provide stable and good governance according to the aspirations of all faiths in the country.

He recalled that his party, which has formed on April 6, 1980 with only two MP seats, now has extended the largest political organisation headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the world. Vamshidhar said that BJP has established power in 16 States in the country, by adopting anthyoda philosophy – ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last’. He said BJP emerged to power only because of hard work strived by party functionaries.

He appealed party functionaries to play crucial role in achieving Viksit Bharath by 2047 by bringing the Central government schemes available to the people.

RTC Zonal Chairman S Suresh Reddy said that BJP has established power with selfless service of party activists based on party philosophy.

He said following the tireless efforts made by BJP for the welfare of deprived sections headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the party to secure power for third time in the country. Party leaders Karnati Anjaneya Reddy, Surendra Reddy, Narayana Reddy, M Radhakrishna Gowd, Chilaka Praveen Kumar, Midathala Ramesh, A Nagendra Singh and others were present.