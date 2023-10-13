Live
Just In
BJP challenges Jagan for CBI probe on liquor policy
Alleging that the State government was responsible for playing with the lives of poor by supplying spurious liquor, BJP State official spokesperson and former TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy challenged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to order CBI enquiry over the liquor policy being implemented in the State.
Nellore: Alleging that the State government was responsible for playing with the lives of poor by supplying spurious liquor, BJP State official spokesperson and former TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy challenged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to order CBI enquiry over the liquor policy being implemented in the State.
Speaking with the media at the party office in the city on Thursday, the BJP leader defended the comments of party State president Daggubati Purandeswari over liquor policy being implemented in AP. He questioned why the CM was afraid to launch CBI probe, if his government is clear on its part over the issue. He criticised that the CM stooped to the level of making derogatory comments against Purandeswari, as he was unable to face the facts raised by her.
Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that all sections of people across the State were afraid over the police rule being implemented in the State.
Replying to a question about his party backing the State government over the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the BJP leader reminded that his party had condemned Naidu’s arrest on the very same day.