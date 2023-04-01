BJP condemns attack on Satya Kumar

The BJP Prakasam district leaders condemned the miscreants' attack on their party national secretary Y Satya Kumar, leaders Adinarayana Reddy, Panathala Suresh and others in Amaravati capital area on Friday.





Satya Kumar was in Amaravati capital area to express solidarity to the protestors, on completion of 1,200 days since the beginning of Amaravati farmers' agitation. He supported Amaravati should be the only capital of Andhra Pradesh State. Alleging that the farmers of Amaravati have been continuously cheated and made to suffer at the hands of the AP government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.





Unidentified persons attacked the cars of the BJP leaders with stones and broke window panes. They also physically abused and thrashed the leaders, while the police tried to control the mob. BJP Ongole parliamentary district president PV Sivareddy condemned the attack on party leaders. He alleged that the YSRCP activists attacked the leaders and police also colluded with them. He extended support to the Amaravati farmers and demanded that the CM should give the reasons as to why he agreed to the capital at Amaravati at first and denied it now.





BJP Ongole former president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu also condemned the attack on the convoy of Satya Kumar. He said movements and agitations cannot be suppressed by using any amount of force. He warned the YSRCP leaders and activists that there would be a reaction for every action, and the public would retaliate to the attack on the BJP leaders with their vote.