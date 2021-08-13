BJP decries delay in handing over JNNURM houses to beneficiaries

BJP leaders on Thursday visited the housing complex 'Neeladri' constructed with Central funds under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) scheme three years back at Vikruthamala village in Yerpedu mandal of Chittoor district.



They interacted with the residents who poured out their problems which include lack of water supply to blocks and no street lights in the area.

The BJP activists went around the blocks and found that only 15 families shifted to their houses out of total 1,980 flats.

Speaking to mediapersons, BJP State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded that the State government finalise the allotment of houses constructed under JNNURM scheme utilising the Central government funds to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore. He demanded resignation of Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju for his apathy in allotting the already constructed houses to beneficiaries.

Flaying the government's adamant attitude for not allotting the houses to the beneficiaries even after completion of three years, he said unfortunately though the houses were completed , the YRRCP government after coming to power was delaying the handing over of the houses to the beneficiaries, wasting the Centre funds and also leaving the eligible in lurch.

After terming the YSRCP government as 'incompetent, liar and useless', he lamented that though the YSRCP government has not given even single house to the eligible poor, it had sent the report to the Centre mentioning that they had completed 4.63 lakh houses in urban areas in the State.

BJP leaders Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Dayakar Reddy and others were present.