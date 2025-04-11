BJP demands Jagan’s apology to police

Guntur: MP and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari demanded that former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tender an apology to the police department immediately for his derogatory remarks against the police.

She recalled that women were also working in the police department. She participated in the ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ at Paladugu village of Medikonduru in Guntur district on Thursday and addressed the media.

She said, “The comments of Jagan were shameful. There are 55,000 women working in the police department.”

She reiterated that the BJP government at the Centre was committed to the construction of State capital Amaravati and extending the support and cooperation for the development of AP.

She said the Asian Development Bank was ready to sanction a loan of Rs 13,600 crore for the development of Amaravati. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was giving top priority for the welfare of poor and weaker sections and reminded that the BJP government had constructed 4 crore houses in the country.

Earlier, Purandeswari participated in Rachabanda programme and interacted with the local women in the village. She participated in the Swachh Bharat programme at Ramalayam in the village and cleaned the temple. She also visited Ayushman Bharat Wellness Centre.

BJP State general secretary Bitra Sivannarayana, BJP Guntur district president Cherakuri Tirupati Rao, general secretary YS Subba Rao and party leader Boddu Narasimha Rao were present.