BJP demands Revanth’s apology over comments

Vijayawada: BJP state president P V N Madhav demanded that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy tender a public apology to the Hindu community for making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. He issued a statement to this effect from the BJP state office here on Tuesday.

Madhav expressed anger, stating that Revanth Reddy had insulted the sentiments of Hindus by making disrespectful and offensive comments about gods and deities. He strongly condemned Revanth’s irresponsible and shameful remarks, saying that such statements mocking and belittling deities have deeply hurt the entire Hindu community. He added that Revanth Reddy’s comments clearly reveal his anti-Hindu mindset and that his real face has now been exposed. Madhav said the entire Hindu society rejects Revanth Reddy’s language and attitude. He demanded that Revanth Reddy issue an unconditional apology to the Hindu community.