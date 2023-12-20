BJP explains Central schemes to people

Kondapi: The BJP official spokesperson of Andhra Pradesh Lanka Dinakar participated in the Viksit Sankalp Bharat programmes held at Jayavaram and Kakuturivaripalem in the Kondapi Assembly constituency on Tuesday, and explained the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Modi Guarantee vehicles are visiting more than 2.60 lakh panchayats, and 4,000 urban local bodies all over the country. He said that the Central government has introduced the Ayushman Bharat cards offering medical insurance, constructing houses under PMAY, 5-kg rice per head every month under the PM Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana, about Rs 2,000 subsidy on the urea bags for the benefit of eligible poor families.

He said that the government also offers loans to farmers through the PM Kisan Credit Cards, income support of Rs 6,000 for every farmer’s family, and Rs 15,000 worth of tools to the handicraft workers under PM Vishwakarma Yojana to improve their income.

The Union government is transferring the amount to the Jan Dhan Yojana bank accounts through the DBT, bank loans up to Rs 20,000 on interest subsidy to the street hawkers, insurance under the Jeevan Jyothi and Atal Pension Yojana schemes, soil health cards to reduce use of urea and sow the best crops, for the benefit and advantage of the people.

The Ongole parliament district BJP president, PV Sivareddy, Kondapi in-charge Balakotaiah, and others were present.