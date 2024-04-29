Telangana: Vaccination camp for Haj pilgrims from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has informed that the vaccination camp for Telangana Haj pilgrims, proceeding from the Haj Committee, will commence on Monday across the State.

The TS Haj committee executive officer, Shaikh Liyakat Hussain, said that district Haj pilgrims will receive vaccinations exclusively at district hospitals starting Monday. This service will be available on all working days until the completion of the vaccination process.

The district societies and voluntary organisations will coordinate with the District Medical Health Officer to make the necessary arrangements for conducting vaccination camps. These camps will provide the meningitis vaccine to all Haj pilgrims, the seasonal influenza vaccine to Haj pilgrims over 70 years old, and polio drops to all pilgrims.

Liyakat Hussain said that twin cities Haj pilgrims will receive vaccinations at Khairtabad Government Hospital, King Koti Government Hospital, Malakpet Government Hospital, Golconda Hospital, Nampally Government Hospital, and the Community Health Centre in Ameerpet.

The Haj pilgrims from the twin cities will be vaccinated in phases, with the allocation of cover numbers to manage the crowd at hospitals. The schedule for this will be announced shortly on the Telegram channel. The Haj pilgrims are urged to maintain discipline and cooperate with hospital staff for smooth conduct.

The pilgrims are requested to obtain the health booklet from the Haj Committee deputed at the designated hospitals mentioned above. Health booklets for pilgrims from the districts will be provided to the district societies and voluntary organisations and distributed exclusively at district hospitals.

Following the Medical Department's advice, the decision was made to conduct vaccinations at all district hospitals, considering the hot weather/heatwave and the age of the Haj pilgrims. This ensures access to infrastructure for addressing emergencies and health issues. Separate arrangements will be made for male and female pilgrims at all hospitals across the State between 10:30 am and 4:00 pm.

The vaccination camp at Asra Hospital will be announced shortly, including details of cover numbers. For further information and updates, Haj pilgrims are advised to join the official Telegram channel. They can also contact the office between 10:30 am and 4:00 pm at 040-23298793 or visit in person at Haj House in Nampally, Hyderabad.