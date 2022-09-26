BJP exposes State's failure to extend matching grants

Bestavaripet: BJP Yuvamorcha district president Kongalaveeti Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded the State government to release matching grants and complete the development projects started with the funds of the Union government.

He organised Prajaporu Yatra against the anti-public policies of the State government at Cumbum on Sunday.

Speaking at various places, Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded the release of much-needed funds to expedite the Veligonda project, provide basic infrastructure to initiate Defence Corridor works at Donakonda, complete land acquisition for NIMZ at Kanigiri, development of Cumbum and Mopadu reservoir tanks and cooperate with the Union government to complete Nadikudi railway line. He criticised YSRCP government for cheating people who thought of giving a chance to Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Chief Minister YS Jaan Mohan Reddy forgot all promises made to the women, youth and other sections of the public, like the prohibition of liquor, houses to the poor, announcing job calendar through the APPSC, etc.

The BJP leader said that while the central government under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, is extending all support for the development of the district by sanctioning generous funds, it is the state government that failed to match the grants for their completion.