BJP flays Jagan for making AP debt-ridden

Rajamahendravaram: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav criticised that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned AP into a debt-ridden state during the last five years of YSRCP rule.

Satya Kumar, who attended the BJP state executive meeting in Rajahmundry, spoke at a media conference after the meeting and explained the decisions taken and the resolutions passed in the meeting. He said two resolutions were passed in the State executive meeting and a review was done on the voting pattern in the recent general elections.

He said that 25 crore poor people across the country have come out of poverty under Narendra Modi’s rule. Congress party is claiming that it achieved great heights even though it has lost thrice in a row with the lowest seats.

He criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for putting his label on the welfare schemes sanctioned by the Centre, diverting Central funds at his will, and diluting the objectives.

He said that Rs 1.30 lakh crore of debt was taken in the power sector alone. He said it will take some decades to correct the financial situation in the state. He said the previous government left arrears of Rs 2,000 crore in Aarogyasri.

He said that BJP is committed to the construction of the Polavaram project and the NDA government will complete it. He said that he would discuss infrastructure facilities in Kakinada and Rajahmundry district hospitals with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that 50 crore people have benefited through Ayushman Bharat, 30 crore people have got the benefits of Suraksha Yojana, and 45 crore people have got the benefits of Mudra Yojana. He said that in 2019, BJP got 26.56 per cent of votes across the country and 36.56 per cent of votes in 2024.

BJP State General Secretary S Kasi Viswanath Raju, Disciplinary Committee Chairman Paka Satyanarayana, State Media In-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, and District President B Dattu were present.