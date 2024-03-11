Live
- 'Birthday Balika' Shreya Ghoshal shares happy selfie from Bali vacation
- Varanasi Police Commissioner transferred
- Denied LS ticket, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP & joins Congress ahead of polls
- PM Modi inaugurates Haryana stretch of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram
- Another jolt for Congress in MP as two more MLAs join BJP soon after quitting grand old party
- Commonwealth nations celebrate 75-year milestone
- Stokes aggressive leadership faltered at a crucial time in Ranchi: Ian Chappell
- Bullets fly as two groups clash following road rage in Delhi
- Women opting for freelancing jobs in India doubled over the past year: Report
- Ramadan 2024: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with loved ones on the auspicious day
Just In
BJP intensifies poll activities in Andhra Pradesh
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat will meet TDP leader Chandrababu on Monday
Amaravati: After forming an alliance with TDP and Jana Sena, BJP is increasing its aggression in Andhra Pradesh. BJP is fully focused on conducting election campaign with TDP and BJP. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat will meet TDP leader Chandrababu on Monday. Shekawat will go to Chandrababu's residence in Amaravati. Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan and BJP MP Panda are also going to participate in this meeting. They are going to discuss the election activities.
After the meeting, Shekawat will leave for Delhi directly. On the other hand, Pawan met Shekawat on Sunday night. Both of them discussed the adjustment of seats. It is known that TDP has allocated 8 MP seats to BJP and Jana Sena. It is reported that BJP will contest in 6 of these seats. Similarly, some time ago Chandrababu reached Vijayawada from Hyderabad and left for his residence in Undavalli from Gannavaram airport.