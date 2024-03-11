BJP intensifies poll activities in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: After forming an alliance with TDP and Jana Sena, BJP is increasing its aggression in Andhra Pradesh. BJP is fully focused on conducting election campaign with TDP and BJP. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat will meet TDP leader Chandrababu on Monday. Shekawat will go to Chandrababu's residence in Amaravati. Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan and BJP MP Panda are also going to participate in this meeting. They are going to discuss the election activities.

After the meeting, Shekawat will leave for Delhi directly. On the other hand, Pawan met Shekawat on Sunday night. Both of them discussed the adjustment of seats. It is known that TDP has allocated 8 MP seats to BJP and Jana Sena. It is reported that BJP will contest in 6 of these seats. Similarly, some time ago Chandrababu reached Vijayawada from Hyderabad and left for his residence in Undavalli from Gannavaram airport.