BJP is not involved in Chandrababu's arrest says Former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishna

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has clarified that there is no BJP conspiracy behind Chandrababu's arrest. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only conspirator in this. He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of being the number one corrupt person in the world. He visited the hunger strike camp organized by Telugu Desam against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday in Rajamahendravaram. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that Chandrababu's arrest was part of a political conspiracy to suppress the opposition.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy, who looted 1 lakh crores through Quid Pro Co when his father was the Chief Minister, unfortunately, became the Chief Minister of this state. After becoming CM, Jagan has looted two and a half lakh crores in these four years.

He said that Jagan is delusional that he can win elections by oppressing the opposition and using looted money. He said that after the arrest of Chandrababu, there was an outpouring of opposition against Jagan all over the world. Jagan's agenda is to deprive the youth of the state of employment opportunities.

TDP politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, State Executive Secretary Adireddy Srinivas and others participated.