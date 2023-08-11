BJP, Jana Sena will together defeat YSRCP govt: Sujana

Vijayawada: Former Union minister and BJP leader Y Sujana Chowdary stressed on the need for the collective efforts of BJP and Jana Sena to dethrone the YSRCP government in the state. He said the YSRCP government failed to rule the state and there is no industrial growth and economic progress during the last four-and-a-half years.

Sujana Chowdary addressed the BJP and Jana Sena activists at the Dharna Chowk where two parties organised a Maha Dharna on Thursday in response to a call given by the BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari against the diversion of grants sanctioned to the village panchayats by the Union government.

The former MP said village sarpanches are alleging that the state government is diverting funds released by the Centre to its own needs, while starving the local bodies. “BJP and Jana Sena have to work together to defeat the YSRCP government. There are no new industries in the state and existing industries are shifting to other states due to lack of support from the state government. The Central government received complaints of diversion of panchayat funds by the state government and a detailed enquiry will be conducted into it,” he said. He alleged land mafia, sand mafia and liquor mafia are looting the state. Andhra Pradesh Sarpanches Association state president Y V B Rajendra Prasad expressed concern over the pathetic condition of village panchayats in the state. Panchayats are in a helpless condition and sarpanches are not in a position to do anything due to lack of funds and revenue, he rued.

Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh stressed on the need to protect the village panchayats and alleged the state government diverted Rs 7,600 crore funds sanctioned by the Central government to village panchayats.

He said the state government has brought in volunteer system on par with the village panchayats thus eroding their status and powers. Sarpanches from NTR district, BJP NTR district president B Sriram and other leaders, activists of two parties attended the dharna.