Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
Tension grips after clashes broke between TDP and cadre in Atreyapuram
Highlights
Tension gripped Atreyapuram village in Ambedkar's Konaseema district as a clash erupted between leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR...
Tension gripped Atreyapuram village in Ambedkar's Konaseema district as a clash erupted between leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YCP) at the 26th polling booth.
A confrontation ensued, during which TDP cadres allegedly attacked Vegeshina Raju. In the chaos, a Sub-Inspector who tried to intervene ended up getting injured, prompting the police to take action.
Security in Atreyapuram village has been tightened in light of the incident, with police conducting patrols and issuing warnings against further violence. The injured Sub-Inspector has been taken to the local government hospital for treatment.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS