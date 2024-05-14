  • Menu
Tension grips after clashes broke between TDP and cadre in Atreyapuram

Tension gripped Atreyapuram village in Ambedkar's Konaseema district as a clash erupted between leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YCP) at the 26th polling booth.

A confrontation ensued, during which TDP cadres allegedly attacked Vegeshina Raju. In the chaos, a Sub-Inspector who tried to intervene ended up getting injured, prompting the police to take action.

Security in Atreyapuram village has been tightened in light of the incident, with police conducting patrols and issuing warnings against further violence. The injured Sub-Inspector has been taken to the local government hospital for treatment.

