Fahadh Faasil to join Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ shoot soon: Key details revealed
"Pushpa 2" stands as one of the most highly anticipated films in Telugu cinema, with fans eagerly awaiting to witness Allu Arjun's portrayal of the deadly Pushpa Raj. The recently released teaser left audiences stunned, further heightening excitement for the film's release.
Despite the locked release date of August 15th, a significant portion of the shoot still remains to be completed. Adding to the anticipation is Fahadh Faasil, who essays the role of the main villain, with his character playing a pivotal role in the second part of the franchise.
Recent updates reveal that Fahadh Faasil has allocated bulk dates for the film and is set to join the shoot from June 1st. His schedule will span two weeks, during which he will wrap up his part in the film.
Directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa 2" features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, adding to the star-studded cast. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, fans can expect the release of the film's second single in the near future, further amplifying anticipation for this highly awaited cinematic venture.