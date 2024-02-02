BJP launches election campaign from Narasapuram

Vijayawada: The state BJP, which was dormant so far, blew the poll bugle on Thursday from Naraspuram town of West Godavari district.

BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari conducted a mega rally and a meeting with the party cadre. She virtually inaugurated the 25 party election offices in the state for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Though the party has sounded the poll bugle, they are still waiting for the decision of the party Central leadership on the issue of alliance or some understanding with the TDP-Jana Sena combine before they take up full-fledged campaign. When asked about it, Purandeswari said the national leadership will take a call on the issue soon.

Addressing the party functionaries after launching the election office, Purandeswari said the BJP was set for 3.0 victory in the Lok Sabha elections and would win around 350 seats.

She also came down heavily on the Andhra Pradesh government by alleging that the government had converted the state into a body without head by ignoring the capital city Amaravati. She demanded that the government should tell how many houses they had constructed and handed over to the beneficiaries. She said the government has become a sticker government.



The BJP state president said the private hospitals were not implementing the Arogya Sri due to non-payment of bills. She further stated that the rule of the YSRCP government is destructive and the government is registering SC, ST atrocity cases on the people and imprisoning them for questioning the anti-people’s policies.

She said the BJP workers must raise their voice against the anti-people rule of the state government.

Purandeswari said the Polavaram project works were delayed by three years and it suffered loss due to reverse tendering of the project. She alleged that the TDP, YSRCP and Congress were blaming the BJP on the Special Category Status. It was the previous TDP government which agreed for Centre’s proposal to give Special Package. The present government did nothing to get it.

Purandeswari said her party will launch ‘Palleku Podam’ campaign for three days from February 9 to 11 and will organize ‘Praja Poru Yatra’ from February 20 to 29 touring the state as part of the election campaign and the rank and file will highlight the welfare schemes of the Modi government.