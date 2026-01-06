BJP launches ‘Janata Varadhi’

Vijayawada: BJP state president PVN Madhav on Monday said that the party has launched the ‘Janata Varadhi’ programme across the state to act as a bridge between the people and the government and ensure speedy redressal of public grievances.

As part of the programme, Madhav visited the NTR District Collectorate, where he submitted a memorandum of public issues to Joint Collector S Ilakkiya and received petitions from citizens. Responding to a complaint by Mohammad Nistoor regarding the non-allotment of a TIDCO house, Madhav immediately brought the issue to the notice of officials and sought resolution.

Speaking to media, Madhav stated that the State government was conducting a special drive on revenue-related issues, which would help resolve problems that had been pending for decades.

He said that through Janata Varadhi, the BJP would coordinate with 126 government departments every Monday at district headquarters to facilitate solutions to public grievances. The initiative would also be extended to mandal centres, supported by a dedicated online portal, and will be formally launched on January 9.

Madhav highlighted issues such as land disputes under 22-A, lack of proper registrations, and long-pending NOCs for house-site pattas issued in 1987, urging the government to address them on priority.

Referring to agriculture, he said farmers in the erstwhile Krishna district are suffering due to a sharp fall in jamail and subabul prices, from Rs 6,300 to Rs 5,000, and demanded government support for affected farmers. On social issues, Madhav expressed concern over the growing drug menace affecting youth.

BJP NTR district president Adduri Sriram, State spokespersons Mullapudi Renuka and Yamini Sharma, SC Morcha State president Panatala Suresh, Minority Morcha State President Syed Basha, programme coordinator Pathuri Nagabhushanam, and other party leaders were present.