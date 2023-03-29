BJP leader Ajay Kumar appointed as Tirupati constituency convenor

Tirupati: Senior BJP leader and leading advocate in the city K Ajay Kumar has been appointed as Tirupati Assembly convenor of the party.

Keeping in view the 2024 polls, BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday appointed convenors for 75 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Ajay Kumar who is active in the party for the past two decades served in various positions in the party at city, district and State level and also as the Tirupati Brahmana Samajam president for over a decade. Party president in recognition of his services to the party appointed him as Assembly convener for Tirupati, a famous pilgrim city where Brahmin community is one of the dominant communities.

Thanking party State president Veeraju, State leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and district president S Dayakar Reddy for his elevation in the party, Ajay Kumar affirmed that he would do his best to fulfill the expectations of the State party.