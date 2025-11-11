BJP leader Sadhineni Yamini slams YSRCP over allegations on medical colleges

BJP spokesperson Sadhineni Yamini has issued a warning to the public regarding what she terms the “false propaganda” being spread by the YSRCP, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a recent press conference, Yamini accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his associates of deliberately spreading misinformation to bolster their image.

Yamini criticised Jagan, suggesting that he frequently claims credit for developments that he did not personally implement. “Former CM Jagan is like the changing seasons; he constantly adopts new narratives to gain credit,” she stated. “People have witnessed the extent of actual development during his tenure, and this is why they remain supportive of our alliance."

In response to YSRCP's protests against the alleged privatisation of medical colleges, Yamini claimed Jagan is misinformed about public-private partnerships (PPP), asserting that he does not understand the true nature of such initiatives. “He has obstructed his father's authority, resulting in substantial financial mismanagement,” she alleged, accusing the administration of corruption that has affected the state’s resources.

Yamini pointed out that despite claims of establishing 17 medical colleges, Jagan's administration has reportedly utilised only 17% of the central government's allocated funds. “When Jagan visited Narsipatnam, even basic infrastructure was incomplete; the half-built walls and unconstructed pillars speak volumes,” she claimed.

The spokesperson explained that under the proposed PPP model, the government would retain control over significant resources while the private sector would handle management and equipment. She assured that the public would continue to receive free medical treatment and high-quality healthcare services, clarifying that 70% of hospital beds would remain accessible to common patients.

“Under the PPP policy, the central government will supply 80% of the funding, ensuring that no injustice is done to the poor and to students,” Yamini declared. She accused Jagan’s administration of preparing “fake campaigns” and failing to properly implement welfare programmes.

Addressing the situation surrounding a palace built in Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, Yamini condemned Jagan for allegedly using public funds for personal gain, suggesting that his governance has causes detrimental to state development.

“We stand ready to challenge the narratives being spun by Jagan and his party, as we work towards authentic growth and accountability in governance,” she concluded.