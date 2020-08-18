BJP machinations exposed: Sake Sailajanath

Vijayawada: It's now evident that the BJP has been influencing the social media as revealed by various sections of the media, said Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath.



He said in a statement here on Monday that there has been several suspicions over the manipulations in the exercise of franchise in the recent elections and now the BJP was attempting to control the public opinion by influencing the social media.

He said that Facebook has been simply ignoring the hate comments posted by the BJP leaders and refuses to remove them. "The Congress is appealing to the management of the Facebook to be impartial to retain its credibility," he said.

Referring to the phone-tapping allegations against the YS Jaganmohan Reddy including by its own MP, Sailajanath said that it was a dangerous behaviour in democracy. "The government is for the welfare of people but not to meet their personal and secretive agendas," he said.