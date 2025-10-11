BJP questions Jagan’s criticism of Central schemes

Vijayawada: BJP criticised YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for raising objections over Central schemes and state development projects, questioning why he is speaking now when similar initiatives could not be implemented during his previous tenure.

Party state official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma addressing a press conference at the party state office here on Friday, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 24 years of leadership, emphasising India’s progress under his governance. She also expressed her anticipation for his upcoming visit to the state on October 16 for the Next Gen GST rally.

The spokesperson pointed out that the coalition government has taken forward projects that could not be completed in five years, including the allocation of Rs 1,950 crore for 17 medical colleges through central schemes, grants, and loans. She questioned why Jagan, despite claiming Rs 8,480 crore allocation, has failed to complete these works, citing delays in land acquisition and potential corruption in completed projects.

Yamini Sharma rejected Jagan’s claims about privatisation and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) for medical colleges. She clarified that the government will maintain control over land, management, seating arrangements and fees. She assured that beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat and state health schemes would receive quicker and better treatment, with more hospital beds and modern facilities. Additionally, students will have access to more seats without any changes to statutory fees.

The BJP spokesperson also criticised YSRCP chief for making allegations regarding adulterated liquor, saying thousands of lives were lost and corruption occurred under his administration. She added that his current remarks appear “hollow and misleading,” contrasting sharply with the ongoing government initiatives.