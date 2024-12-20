BJP seeks Centre’s support to achieve Swarnandhra

Vijayawada : Chairman of Andhra Pradesh government’s 20-point programme Lanka Dinakar requested the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to continue the Central government’s co-operation to Andhra Pradesh for the development of the state. He visited Delhi and submitted a representation to the finance minister.

“We request continuation of Union government’s support for the construction of capital Amaravati and for Polavaram irrigation project as per the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to achieve Swarnandhra by 2027 and in the spirit of PM Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said in his petition.

Dinakar said he had requested the Central minister to sanction grants for the development of backward areas in AP. He said he had sought funds for the development of the human and in-dustrial infrastructure in the backward districts in the state, most importantly for Prakasam district.

Dinakar underlined the importance of developing industries in the state.

In line with the approved industrial nodes, Koparthy in the Vishakha - Chennai Industrial Corri-dor and Orvakallu in Bangalore - Hyderabad Industrial Corridor should be developed. He said the Union government is required to consider positively to complete Donakonda, Machilipat-nam, Nakkapalli, Yerpedu and Hindupur Industrial Corridors as priority.

He urged Nirmala Sitharaman to increase allocations to AP in the annual budget 2025-26. He thanked her for ensuring Rs 15,000 crore to construct capital Amaravati and sanctioning Rs 12,157 crore for the construction of Polavaram project, Rs 2,796 crore towards Orvakallu and Rs 2,140 crore towards Koparthi Industrial Nodes.