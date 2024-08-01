Live
Just In
BJP seeks early completion of inquiry into bogus voter cards
Tirupati : Seeking speed up of the inquiry into bogus voters and stern action on all those involved, BJP district leaders submitted a memorandum to district SP L Subbarayudu on Wednesday.
A delegation of the leaders led by party State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas demanded that cases should be filed against all those behind bogus voter cards in Tirupati Assembly constituency.
Srinivas criticized that the persons behind this are roaming free even though seven months passed after finding 34,000 bogus voter cards in Tirupati city. He wanted the police complete the inquiry at the earliest and see that the real culprits behind the large scale bogus votes were nabbed.
It may be noted that following the Election Commission of India orders, cases were booked against several people, who were allegedly involved in bogus voter cards.