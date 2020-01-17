BJP totally deceived the state: AP Congress working president Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa: AP Congress party working president N. Tulasi Reddy has alleged that BJP has deceived Andra Pradesh in all fronts by ignoring various issues like providing Special Category Status(SCS), sanctioning funds on the lines of Bundhel Khand to backward areas, issuing funds for Polavaram project, etc mentioned in the Bifurcation Act.

Speaking to media persons at Vempalle on Thursday he said pointed GDP of the country has drastically come down comparatively with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka countries adoption of unscientific procedures related economic issues by BJP lead NDA government.

Saying that BJP was responsible for encouraging opportunism in politics, the congress party working president alleged that Sufron party is having secret agenda with TDP as it is planning to help that party by making an electoral alliance with Jana Sena Party incoming local body elections.

The congress leader charged said that there was a serious threat to the constitution put democracy at crossroads due to unethical practices and implementation of unilateral decisions by BJP lead NDA government.

The Congress leader alleged that there was unrest prevailing in the Muslim minorities as they are feeling insecure about their existence following undemocratic methods adopted by the central government. He urged the people to extend their support to the Congress party intensifying agitations in protest against anti-people policies implemented by BJP lead NDA government. He thanked Sonia Gandhi for deploying as party working president. Party leaders were present.