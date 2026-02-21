BJP training programme concludes

Ongole: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Prakasam district unit successfully conducted a district-level training programme as part of the nationwide ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahabhiyan – 2026’ at Indira Priyadarshini Law College here on Friday.

AP Kisan Morcha president Chigurupati Kumaraswamy and BJP district president Seggem Srinivasa Rao attended as chief guests, guiding party workers. State leader Eluri Ramachandrareddy also participated.

The event was led by district convener JV Narayana, with co-conveners Lacchamshetti Tegra, Kondishetti Ramanaiah, and Sasanala Sarojini coordinating the proceedings. District leaders, mandal presidents, committee members, Morcha representatives, and large number of workers attended the programme.