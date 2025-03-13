Blitzkrieg begins at PB Siddhartha

Vijayawada: Additional personal secretary to the Minister of MSME Dr Ravi K Gujjula inaugurated the Blitzkrieg programme on Wednesday at the Siddhartha Auditorium of PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College. The programme was organised by the Student Association of Computer Science.

Addressing the huge gathering of students, he emphasised that 80 per cent of people in society tend to follow others, but this generation should rise as game changers who face challenges.

“Revolutionary changes are on the horizon with technologies like data analytics, RPA (Robotic Process Automation), and others.”

He said that Tata Innovation Hub is seeking fresh ideas from the younger generation and encouraged everyone to step forward.

After the competitions, the students enlivened the event with cultural performances. Prizes for competition winners were distributed by Saketh, co-founder of Code Gyan Solutions.

College principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Director Vemuri Baburao, Dean Acharya Rajesh C Jampala, Head of the Computer Science Department and Placement Officer Dr Kavuri Sridhar, Deputy Head Koneru Sudheer and others participated.