Blocking of media content condemned

Vijayawada: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) and Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) strongly condemned arbitrary and unexplained blocking of The Wire’s Instagram page and the removal of its satirical video content from multiple social media platforms.

In this connection, IJU National Secretary D Soma Sundar, along with APUWJ President IV Subba Rao and General Secretary K Jaya Raj issued a press release in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

They said that such actions—reportedly taken without prior notice or formal explanation to the media organisation—are deeply disturbing and reflect a growing intolerance towards independent journalism. The leaders expressed concern over the lack of transparency surrounding the so-called “legal request” that allegedly led to the blocking.

They said that the subsequent confusion regarding responsibility for the action raises serious questions about due process and accountability.

Further, they emphasised that satire, criticism and commentary are integral components of a free press and are protected under the Constitution of India.

The IJU and APUWJ demanded a clear and public explanation from the concerned authorities and urged the government to refrain from opaque actions that undermine press freedom and erode democratic values.