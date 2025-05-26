Blood donation camp to mark centenary celebration

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ongoing centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, 38th voluntary blood donation camp was held here on Sunday. Organised jointly by JCI and Sri Sathya

Sai Seva Samithi, Ukkunagaram, the camp was conducted at the Sri Sathya Sai Mandir, Ukkunagaram.

The donated blood units were handed over to Amma Blood Bank and Lifesure Blood Bank. After inaugurating the camp, GM (Town Administration), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Chandrasekhar also donated blood. In his address, Chandrasekhar appreciated the service activities of the organisation spread across the world.

About 68 units of blood were collected on the occasion. Several volunteers participated in the camp, including, RA Naidu, district sevadal coordinator, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations and representatives from the JCI.