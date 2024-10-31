Blood donation camps held in Tirupati dist

Tirupati : As part of the week-long Police Martyrs Day celebrations, blood donation camps were held across Tirupati district, including in the sub-division Puttur, Srikalahasti, Renigunta, Chandragiri, Tirumala and Tirupati district headquarters, on Wednesday.

Police personnel, students and public voluntarily donated blood. Speaking on the occasion, district SP L Subba Rayudu said 760 units of blood including Tirupati (560 units) and subdivision (156 units) were collected, which will be donated to Government Maternity Hospital, Ruia and SVIMS hospital.

The SP said blood donation will save many lives of the needy like accident victims and other emergencies. He urged police personnel to make it a habit to donate blood regularly to save lives.

ASPS Ravi Manoharachari, Nagabhushanam Rao, Srinivasa Rao, DSPs Venkata Narayana, Prasad, CIs, RIs, SIs, RSIs were present.

Meanwhile, as per the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu, task force SP Srinivas along with the personnel took out a candle light rally on Police Commemoration Day. The rally took off from the task force head office, went up to Nandi circle and back to the office.

ACF Srinivas RI Suresh Kumar Reddy, CI Suresh Kumar, SI Rafi, FROs, RSIs participated.