Blood donation helps in building healthy society: Collector Sumeet Kumar

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumeet Kumar said that blood donation helps in building a healthy society and called upon the youth to come forward to donate blood.

He visited a blood donation camp organised by Indian Red Cross Society at the Collector office here on Tuesday. Speaking on this occasion, the Collector suggested that blood donation camps should be organised across the district and blood should be collected from donors. He advised to organise blood donation camps in degree colleges once every three months.

I will write a letter to the principals of colleges in this regard, he added. He also requested that the blood collected from the donors should be supplied to the district hospital and primary health centres.

District Revenue Officer B Dayanidhi inaugurated the blood donation camp. Sub-treasury officer MVR Prasad and other staff members donated 20 units of blood.

Red Cross Vice-Chairman S Gang Raju, secretary Eswara Rao, treasurer Apparao, coordinator Koteswara Rao, members Surya Rao, Subrahmanyam, Lohitas, Gouri Sankar and Marla Mani, medical officer Dr G Rupa Kala and others were present.