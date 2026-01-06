Blowout continues at ONGC well in Konaseema District

Flames continue to erupt from a well in Irusumanda village, located in the Malkipuram mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district, following a massive leak that has persisted for over 16 hours. The situation remains critical, prompting a team of experts from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to arrive from Delhi today to assess and address the emergency.

Efforts to control the fire are underway, with teams utilizing water-spraying umbrellas from all four sides of the well. Additionally, essential pipelines and equipment are being transported from Narasapuram to aid in the containment efforts.

In response to the dangerous conditions, electricity supplies have been cut to four nearby villages, leaving residents in darkness and significantly heightening their concerns over safety. The ongoing extraction of oil and natural gas in the region has led to repeated blowouts, creating a hazardous environment that has instilled fear among local inhabitants.