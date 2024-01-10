Live
- Eat more veggies, legumes, nuts; less dairy & meat to cut Covid risk: Study
- New feature to let users share music audio during video call
- Paget’s Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- A guide to MBA education
- Revolutionising Indian-policing through generative AI interaction
- World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share
- City Police to Enhance Surveillance with 250 High-Tech CCTV Cameras
- International Parity at Work Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day?
- TDP state executive secretary Savithamma visits wards in Penukonda
- SEC's X Account Hacked: False Bitcoin ETF Approval Sparks Crypto Chaos
Just In
Blue Moon Educational Institutions chairman join Jana Sena in Kadiri
Highlights
The leaders of the Jana Sena party said that they should work for the strengthening of the Jana Sena. Chairman of Blue Moon Educational Institutions...
The leaders of the Jana Sena party said that they should work for the strengthening of the Jana Sena.
Chairman of Blue Moon Educational Institutions Sivashankar from Kadiri, businessman Srinivasulu Chinnapareddy joined the party on Monday in the presence of president Pawan Kalyan.
On Tuesday, they came to the party office and were welcomed by the constituency in-charge Bhairaprasad town president Chalapati leaders.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS