Blue Moon Educational Institutions chairman join Jana Sena in Kadiri

The leaders of the Jana Sena party said that they should work for the strengthening of the Jana Sena.

Chairman of Blue Moon Educational Institutions Sivashankar from Kadiri, businessman Srinivasulu Chinnapareddy joined the party on Monday in the presence of president Pawan Kalyan.

On Tuesday, they came to the party office and were welcomed by the constituency in-charge Bhairaprasad town president Chalapati leaders.