Boating service to resume at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Manager of Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) here on Saturday informed through a release that TDC would commence boating operations at Rushikonda soon. Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao will flag off the boating operation at Rushikonda boating harbour on January 19 (Sunday) at 10.30 am. All permissions, insurance, lifeguard training and others are being obtained for the boat operations. Earlier boating services at various tourist spots were suspended after the boat tragedy in Godavari river in East Godavari district.